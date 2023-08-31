Padres Reacts Survey Results: Are fans going to keep attending games this year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked this week if they will attend another Padres game this season with the team 10 games under .500 and not headed to the postseason. The results are here...

It’s not a surprise to see most fans don’t think they will attend another game this season. No doubt Petco Park is a great ballpark and has many great food options, such as Gaglione Brothers Famous Cheesesteaks and Subs down the third base line.

But when the team isn’t winning, it makes it harder for fans to feel like it’s worth it to keep spending hundreds of dollars at the ballpark when the game they’d be attending doesn’t really matter and they can just stay home and then go right to bed after the game is over.

So if you see Petco Park looking a little empty in the upper deck, don’t blame Padres fans. They’ve shown up all year (and probably for longer than the team deserved). San Diegans have helped sell out the building over 50 times this season. They just see that the team isn’t going anywhere and tickets are still going to be expensive next season so why not save that money and use it in 2024 for a team that is actually in contention?

Despite not being over .500 since May 10, the Padres have the third highest attendance in Major League Baseball this season, according to ESPN, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees (which both have larger stadium capacities than the Padres).

Props to Padres fans for doing their part this year. Hopefully the team will do theirs in 2024.