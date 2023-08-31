Good Morning San Diego: Padres lose on walk-off vs. Tommy Edman, Cardinals

San Diego Padres News
San Diegan Tommy Edman topples Padres again; club returns home after 1-5 road trip (San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Padres Do Something That Hasn’t Happened in More Than 50 Years on Tuesday (Sports Illustrated)
Photos: St. Louis Cardinals defeat San Diego Padres (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
MLB News
Braves set new franchise single-season record for homers in sweep of Rockies (MLB.com)
‘We’re built to win championships’: Red-hot Astros sweep Red Sox (MLB.com)
Mets to call up No. 4 prospect Mauricio (source) (MLB.com)
Yanks top Tigers for first series win since July (MLB.com)
Martian landing? Yankees set to call up Domínguez (source) (MLB.com)
Kyle Freeland has seen the light. And has apologized to it (MLB.com)
Griffey points his camera at soccer legend Lionel Messi (MLB.com)
Each team’s hottest-hitting prospect over the past month (MLB.com)
Lucchesi takes 106.3 mph line drive off chest, gets the out on next pitch (MLB.com)
