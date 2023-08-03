 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 100th HR in blowout win vs. Rockies

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Tatis socks 100th HR, becomes fourth fastest to reach milestone (MLB.com)

Padres Daily: Juan Soto celebrates deadline anniversary; Matt Carpenter knows the situation; need for relief (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Gary Sanchez: Belts two more homers (CBS Sports)

Major League Baseball News

The 23 best deals of the ‘23 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Execs weigh in on biggest Deadline moves that did — and didn’t — happen (MLB.com)

These 7 teams are Trade Deadline winners (MLB.com)

How two fixes have turned McCormick’s career around (MLB.com)

White Sox closer Hendriks undergoes Tommy John (MLB.com)

How Scherzer can dominate in Texas (MLB.com)

Ohtani, Bellinger headline monthly awards for July (MLB.com)

Domingo Germán submits to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse (MLB.com)

Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)

7 biggest surprises from the Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Trade Deadline: Who was dealt, who wasn’t? (MLB.com)

5 buzzer-beater Deadline deals (MLB.com)

