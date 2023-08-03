San Diego Padres News
Tatis socks 100th HR, becomes fourth fastest to reach milestone (MLB.com)
Padres Daily: Juan Soto celebrates deadline anniversary; Matt Carpenter knows the situation; need for relief (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres’ Gary Sanchez: Belts two more homers (CBS Sports)
Major League Baseball News
The 23 best deals of the ‘23 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Execs weigh in on biggest Deadline moves that did — and didn’t — happen (MLB.com)
These 7 teams are Trade Deadline winners (MLB.com)
How two fixes have turned McCormick’s career around (MLB.com)
White Sox closer Hendriks undergoes Tommy John (MLB.com)
How Scherzer can dominate in Texas (MLB.com)
Ohtani, Bellinger headline monthly awards for July (MLB.com)
Domingo Germán submits to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse (MLB.com)
Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
7 biggest surprises from the Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Trade Deadline: Who was dealt, who wasn’t? (MLB.com)
5 buzzer-beater Deadline deals (MLB.com)
Loading comments...