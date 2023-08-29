Padres Reacts Survey: Are you going to attend another game this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Good afternoon Padres fans! We’ve got a new survey question for the Gaslamp Ball community after the San Diego Padres have gone 10-15 so far in the month of August, dropping to eight games under .500 and seven games back of the final playoff spot in the National League.

Because it’s pretty clear San Diego is out of it and they’re just playing out their schedule, the survey question this week is about you—the fans.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ABU015/">Please take our survey</a>

Some of you are probably season ticket holders so of course you’ll be going to games in September but it’s going to be interesting to see how many other fans will decide to spend a bunch of money at the ballpark when their favorite team isn’t playing a meaningful game that night.

Why should those fans show up? It’s probably better to save your money for next season when the team hopefully will actually be in contention.

Survey results will come out when available!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.