Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Yu Darvish hits IL again

San Diego Padres News
Milwaukee Brewers Fans React To Manny Machado Temper Tantrum (WI Sports Heroics)
Padres’ Manny Machado destroys coolers in dugout meltdown vs Brewers (FOX News)
Padres place pitcher Yu Darvish on IL with elbow inflammation (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Power Rankings: Team on the rise cracks Top 5 (MLB.com)
Elite speedster Rafaela, Boston’s No. 3 prospect, getting called up (MLB.com)
Who are MLB’s best starting pitchers in 2023? (MLB.com)
How this Yankee found his groove after All-Star break (MLB.com)
Verlander, Miggy share salute before final faceoff (MLB.com)
A potential season-turning series on tap at Fenway (MLB.com)
Elly uncorks 99.7 mph laser to thwart Carroll’s inside-the-park HR bid (MLB.com)
Yanks-Rays tensions flare after Arozarena gets drilled (MLB.com)
California wins Little League World Series on walk-off HR (MLB.com)
Bill me! Mets’ scoreboard trolls Shohei (MLB.com)
8 players who are much better than expected (MLB.com)
10 hitters who have improved the most since the All-Star break (MLB.com)
From 1-30, MLB Pipeline ranks each club’s farm system (MLB.com)
A look at the biggest impending free agents from each team (MLB.com)
Loading comments...