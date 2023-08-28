Probable starting pitching matchups for Padres visit to St. Louis

The San Diego Padres (61-70) are trying to snap their three-game losing streak starting tonight in St. Louis against the Cardinals (56-75). Both teams aren’t headed to the postseason, which is where essentially everyone expected them to go when the season began in late March.

Manny Machado, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were fighting for the National League MVP last season and were big reasons why St. Louis and San Diego made it to the postseason but all three haven’t been able to replicate their success in 2023. We’ll see how they fare over the next three games.

Here are the pitching matchups for the series at Busch Stadium:

Tonight: Blake Snell (SD) vs. Adam Wainwright (STL)

First Pitch: 4:45 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Snell’s last outing (August 22): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Wainwright’s last outing (August 22): 4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Tuesday: Seth Lugo (SD) vs. Zack Thompson (STL)

First Pitch: 4:45 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Lugo’s last outing (August 23): 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Thompson’s last outing (August 23): 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Wednesday: Yu Darvish (SD) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

First Pitch: 11:15 am PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Darvish’s last outing (August 25): 4 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Mikolas’ last outing (August 25): 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K