 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres place Jake Cronenworth on IL

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, August 28, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres blow lead, Brewers walk away with sweep (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Place Jake Cronenworth On 10-Day IL With Wrist Fracture (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres Notes: Trouble is Brewing, Cronenworth Fractures Wrist, Musgrove Gives Update (Sports Illustrated)

One Petco Park luxury box has sat vacant for years. Could the Padres and city strike a controversial deal to change that? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Tensions flare after Arozarena gets plunked by Yankees (MLB.com)

Verlander, Miggy share salute before final faceoff (MLB.com)

Elly uncorks 99.7 mph laser to thwart Carroll’s inside-the-park HR bid (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Maton returns; Blanco optioned (MLB.com)

California wins Little League World Series on walk-off HR (MLB.com)

What’s next for Alek Manoah? (MLB.com)

This HR’s landing spot might be the 1st of its kind (MLB.com)

Brewers take 8-game win streak into NL Central showdown (MLB.com)

These 13 can choose to be free agents this offseason (MLB.com)

10 hitters who have improved the most since the All-Star break (MLB.com)

From 1-30, MLB Pipeline ranks each club’s farm system (MLB.com)

A look at the biggest impending free agents from each team (MLB.com)

The prospects who made biggest jumps in rankings (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...