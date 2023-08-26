Game #130: San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers, August 26, 2023, 4:10 p.m. PT
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
TV: MLB TV, AT&T U-Verse Channel 781, Cox Channel 4, Spectrum Channel 305, Spectrum Hawaii Channel 230
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
The #Padres have placed INF Jake Cronenworth on the 10-Day Injured List with a right wrist fracture and recalled INF Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2023
Expect to see even more of Garrett Cooper now that Croney's on the IL pic.twitter.com/MPTzBWnKXg— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 26, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...