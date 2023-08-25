Robert Suarez appealing 10-game suspension

Robert Suarez has received his 10-game suspension from Major League Baseball after his ejection Wednesday following a foreign-substance check but he has chosen to appeal it so he will be available in the San Diego Padres bullpen until the appeal process is finished.

Oh awesome...Robert Suarez ejected for sticky substance pic.twitter.com/z9j34SM45n — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 23, 2023

Suarez didn’t get put on the Major League roster this season until late July after suffering an elbow injury in spring training. Since being activated, he has only pitched 13.1 innings, allowing seven runs, walking five and striking out eight batters. The 32-year-old is in the first year of his five-year, $46 million contract.