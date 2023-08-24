Padres Reacts Survey Results: What do fans think of San Diego’s playoff chances?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked this week if they think the San Diego Padres season is over. The results are here...

82% is a high percentage but I thought it was going to be even higher considering the thoughts I have seen from fans on social media and in the comments on my Padres YouTube channel.

The team hasn’t been above .500 since May 10 (yes, you read that right). They haven’t been able to string together four wins in a row, which every other team in baseball has found a way to do—even the Oakland A’s.

San Diego just finished a home stand that probably broke their season. If they would’ve went 7-3 or 8-2, they’d be right back in the race but instead they finished 5-5 so they made no progress in a 10-game span. After winning the Baltimore Orioles series, they lost three out of four to the Arizona Diamondbacks and failed to record three hits off Jesus Luzardo, who had allowed 16 runs in August entering Tuesday’s outing.

There are simply no signs that this team has a long run in them to miraculously make the postseason. If you’re one of those who still hold out hope for this team, you might want to come to the majority’s side so you don’t get even more disappointed than you already are about this Padres season.