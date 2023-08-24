Good Morning San Diego: Padres shut out Marlins in series finale

San Diego Padres News
Padres’ Robert Suarez ejected for sticky stuff vs. Marlins (ESPN.com)
Padres take ‘step in the right direction’ with series win over Marlins, but lose Robert Suarez to ejection (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Oscar Mercado Opts Out Of Padres Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
Ohtani has UCL tear, won’t pitch again in ‘23 (MLB.com)
10 statistical races that could go down to the wire (MLB.com)
‘He’s a beast’: Judge powers Yanks with first 3-homer game (MLB.com)
Astros still chasing first after latest loss to Boston (MLB.com)
Trout (left hand) to return to injured list (MLB.com)
New No. 1 takes over Starting Pitcher Power Rankings (MLB.com)
Even Elly had to make sure Ohtani was real (MLB.com)
‘Had a great first day’: DeJong (HR, 4 RBIs) propels Giants (MLB.com)
The best 20-20 prospect candidates — one from each team (MLB.com)
10 hitters who have improved the most since the All-Star break (MLB.com)
From 1-30, MLB Pipeline ranks each club’s farm system (MLB.com)
A look at the biggest impending free agents from each team (MLB.com)
J-Rod reveals he robbed homer, but not until Tatis started his trot (MLB.com)
Loading comments...