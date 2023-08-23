Padres taking the series vs. the Marlins wasn’t good enough

Usually San Diego Padres fans would be happy about winning a series against a National League contender. However, Padres fans shouldn’t be after taking two out of three from the Miami Marlins this week because that wasn’t good enough.

The Padres started the series five games back of Miami, who were one game back of the final Wild Card spot, and if they would have swept, they would have gained three games on them in the Wild Card standings. Taking two out of three though only allowed San Diego to gain one game. The Friars sit at 61-67, four games back of Miami and 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

“To win a big series is a step in the right direction,” first baseman Garrett Cooper told the media after the game today. Sure, this is a step in the right direction but many steps could’ve been taken if they could’ve swept. There are now what feels like one thousand steps to go for the Padres to miraculously make the postseason.

There are 34 games left for the Padres and they have to jump over four teams—Miami, San Francisco, Cincinnati and Arizona (as of now). How likely is that? Not likely at all.

FanGraphs has the Padres postseason chances at under 10%. Some fans would put their chances at 0% based on what they’ve seen from their favorite team this season. Where would you put their postseason odds?