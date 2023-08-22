Padres Reacts Fan Survey: Is the season over?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country.

Good afternoon Padres fans! We’ve got a new survey question for the Gaslamp Ball community after the San Diego Padres lost three out of four to the Arizona Diamondbacks last week and won the first game of their series against the Miami Marlins.

Currently San Diego sits 5.5 games back of a postseason spot, which is a little further away to where the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are compared to where the Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks sit just outside of a Wild Card spot.

Do you still believe in this team or do you think there isn’t enough time and you’re done with them teasing you with these great games?

