Fernando Tatis Jr.’s epic bat flip has been made into a shirt

Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home last week and most San Diego Padres fans probably thought that was going to be his highlight moment of the week. However, he ended up having another amazing moment on Friday. Ha-Seong Kim just gave San Diego a late lead and then Tatis sent Petco Park into a frenzy!

Although San Diego followed Friday’s win up with two losses Saturday, it was still a memorable moment and BreakingT has made it into a shirt. You can get yours here!