Saturday’s doubleheader was another almost for the Padres

The San Diego Padres almost won game one of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday afternoon. Just like they almost got to .500 when they were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at the beginning of August. And they almost won 19 of the one-run games they’ve lost this season. And they almost won those 10 extra inning games.

That’s what this year has been for the Padres. A season of almosts. They almost did this. They almost did that. Guess what? The bottom line is San Diego is seven games under .500 and 5.5 games out of a postseason spot. They simply haven’t been good enough when they needed to be.

San Diego had a golden opportunity this home stand to make up some serious ground in the NL Wild Card race but instead they have gone 3-4 in the first seven games (and 2-5 in seven games against Arizona in the last eight days or so).

An acceptable home stand would’ve been 7-3 or 8-2 but that’s already impossible going into tomorrow’s three game series against the Miami Marlins, who currently sit 0.5 games back of a playoff spot.

“This has not been the easiest season in the world,” Padres manager Bob Melvin told the media on Saturday. “And it seems like everything that can go wrong, does.”