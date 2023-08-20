Padres Reacts Survey Results: What do fans think of Ryan Flaherty?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked last week if they think Ryan Flaherty would be a good manager if he was selected as the next skipper of the San Diego Padres. The results are here...

The percentage being that low isn’t shocking at all. Flaherty has no substantial big league managing experience—he’s only filled in as an interim manager—so having him replace a guy who’s already respected by the clubhouse doesn’t make sense and shouldn’t happen.

No disrespect to Flaherty but Padres fans don’t deserve to have to go through another rookie manager that is A.J. Preller’s guy. Andy Green didn’t work. Jayce Tingler didn’t work. And Melvin has worked better than them despite San Diego disappointing this season. After all, they did make it to the NLCS in his first season as the manager of the team.

Perhaps Flaherty will be a manager at some point and maybe it’s even for this team but next season isn’t the time if Melvin isn’t ready to leave the team.