Padres activate Scott Barlow, Garrett Cooper and Ji-Man Choi

The San Diego Padres have made the following roster moves this morning ahead of their series finale against the Colorado Rockies:

The #Padres have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/FFQSk1F7wA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2023

I think most fans were expecting Matt Carpenter’s time in San Diego to come to an end with the additions of Choi and Cooper since both can DH and play first base, which is what Carpenter’s role was on the team. So what’s the point of having the 37-year-old continue to take up a roster spot when he’s hitting under .170 and there’s no real fourth outfielder on the bench?

Another move that didn’t make sense was Pedro Avila sticking around because he has an option remaining and just threw 88 pitches last night. Why not send him down so San Diego can get a fresh arm in the bullpen or keep Brent Honeywell on the roster?

Do you agree with the moves made today by the Padres?