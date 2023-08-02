Good Morning San Diego: Padres make big trades at deadline

San Diego Padres News
Padres trade for Rich Hill, Ji Man Choi; also acquire Scott Barlow (ESPN.com)
The Padres Acquire INF Garrett Cooper and RHP Sean Reynolds From Marlins (FriarWire)
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Preview - 08/02/2023 (MLB.com)
Law: Under-the-radar MLB trades worth noticing from Marlins, Padres, Phillies and more (The Athletic)
MLB News
The 23 best deals of the ‘23 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
These 7 teams are Trade Deadline winners (MLB.com)
Verlander back to Houston as Mets trade ace (MLB.com)
Valdez no-hits Guardians on same day Astros reunite with JV (MLB.com)
O’s bolster rotation by acquiring Flaherty from Cardinals (MLB.com)
Marlins prove buyers at Deadline, swing trio of deals (MLB.com)
E-Rod invokes no-trade clause, vetoes Dodgers trade (MLB.com)
With another two hits, Arraez stays at .381 (MLB.com)
Strider breaks his own record, fastest to 200 K’s again (MLB.com)
Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
Trade Deadline: Who was dealt, who wasn’t? (MLB.com)
How the biggest recent Deadline rentals fared (MLB.com)
5 buzzer-beater Deadline deals (MLB.com)
