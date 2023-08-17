Fernando Tatis Jr. reminded the world how entertaining he is

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has done some incredible things in his career so far. He’s hit three home runs in a game. He’s thrown out runners at home from right field. He has double jumped in the air. Add stealing home to the list.

When Juan Soto’s up at the plate and you’re on third, you probably wait to see if Soto will drive you in. Not Tatis. He went for it and it seemed like nobody on Baltimore’s side noticed except catcher James McCann. Not the Orioles pitcher. Not even the Orioles dugout.

It was a reminder of who Tatis is—someone you shouldn’t take your eyes off of or else you could miss an unforgettable moment. Just ask some of the fans sitting on the third base side last night (you can see them missing out on the fun in the video below).

Some fans around baseball may be underappreciating the 24-year-old this year because he’s coming back from a PED suspension. Instead of focusing on the impressive season he’s having they are continuing to focus on what happened in the past. I know Padres fans aren’t though. Lucky us.