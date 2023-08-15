Padres Reacts Survey: The potential of Ryan Flaherty as a manager

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country.

Good afternoon Padres fans! We’ve got a new survey question for the Gaslamp Ball community after a report came out over the weekend that Bench Coach/Offensive Coordinator Ryan Flaherty could become the next manager if Bob Melvin, who led them to the NLCS last season, takes the fall.

Flaherty’s only managerial experience came in an emergency last season when Melvin and Ryan Christenson both had COVID. Therefore, this would be the third first time manager A.J. Preller has hired in his tenure as the general manager of the San Diego Padres.

Results will come out when available!