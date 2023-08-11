Survey: Some Padres fans think Rich Hill shouldn’t remain in the rotation

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked earlier this week if they think Rich Hill should remain in the starting rotation after allowing six runs in his first outing. The results are here...

Some fans may have answered this question based just off of Sunday’s start and if they did then it’s no surprise that a majority of the fans don’t want him to keep starting games.

The reality of the situation though is the Padres were never going to kick Hill out of the rotation just one time through in favor of Pedro Avila (who has three career starts). It’s like the DH situation with Ji-Man Choi and Garrett Cooper. Things have gotten off to a rocky start but San Diego acquired them before the trade deadline to positively impact this team so they’re going to give them more of chances to do that.

Joe Musgrove also isn’t expected to return until at least mid-September so that has left open a slot in the rotation even beyond the Michael Wacha slot (which Nick Martinez filled in Seattle). Wacha, who went on the IL on the fourth of July with right shoulder inflammation, may return during the Baltimore Orioles series next week at Petco Park.

Hill was very straight forward with the media about his first start in San Diego so you’ve got to expect him to have made some changes to have a better outing on Saturday in Arizona. The Diamondbacks enter this series on an eight-game losing streak. They are 1-9 in their last ten games.