Good Morning San Diego: Padres promote Ethan Salas, 17, to High-A

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres promote 17-year-old catching prospect Ethan Salas to High-A, youngest player in affiliate history (CBS Sports)

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez makes a leaping catch to ROB Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run (FOX Sports)

Video: Seattle Mariner pitcher Logan Gilbert on his dominant performance (Seattle Sports)

MLB News

Lights out! Ball breaks bulb, gets stuck inside Green Monster (MLB.com)

Miggy passes Yount on all-time hits list (MLB.com)

Czech this out! OF slides through fence on nifty grab (MLB.com)

Lorenzen no-hits Nats in 1st home start since trade to Phillies (MLB.com)

30 prospects making big jumps in the midseason rankings — 1 for each team (MLB.com)

All-time no-hitters in AL/NL history (MLB.com)

‘Poetic justice’: Brewers walk it off thanks to game-ending error (MLB.com)

In her 1st baseball tourney, Phils coach shows off lifelong athleticism for USWNT (MLB.com)

A miracle catch you’re going to want to watch in slo mo (MLB.com)

Grand National: Slam, 4 hits in Crews’ 4th pro game (MLB.com)

Mariners top pitching prospect Hancock called up, to debut tonight (MLB.com)

No. 3 overall pick Clark drills walk-off homer in Complex League (MLB.com)

