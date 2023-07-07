Good Morning San Diego: Padres turning it around?

San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres morning after: Juan Soto’s bold statement may have sparked something (Friars on Base)
Josh Hader locks down the save as the Padres sweep the Angels (MLB.com)
Padres News: Manny Machado Feels Recent Late Comebacks ‘Huge’ for Struggling Friars (Sports Illustrated)
For Padres’ Draft brain trust, better late than never (MLB.com)
MLB News
The HR Derby field is set. Here’s how the bracket shakes out (MLB.com)
Which starting pitchers might be available at Trade Deadline? (MLB.com)
Rizzo on power outage: ‘It’s frustrating’ (MLB.com)
Red Sox sign catcher Alfaro to 1-year deal (MLB.com)
Caratini’s late blast carries Brewers to win over Cubs (MLB.com)
New Hitter Power Rankings have All-Star flavor (MLB.com)
Next up in Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Flaherty and the Cards (MLB.com)
Altuve heads to IL with oblique discomfort (MLB.com)
Here are the 2023 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)
Which pitchers should get the call to start All-Star Game? (MLB.com)
Team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 All-Stars (MLB.com)
Loading comments...