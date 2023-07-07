 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres turning it around?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres morning after: Juan Soto’s bold statement may have sparked something (Friars on Base)

Josh Hader locks down the save as the Padres sweep the Angels (MLB.com)

Padres News: Manny Machado Feels Recent Late Comebacks ‘Huge’ for Struggling Friars (Sports Illustrated)

For Padres’ Draft brain trust, better late than never (MLB.com)

MLB News

The HR Derby field is set. Here’s how the bracket shakes out (MLB.com)

Which starting pitchers might be available at Trade Deadline? (MLB.com)

Rizzo on power outage: ‘It’s frustrating’ (MLB.com)

Red Sox sign catcher Alfaro to 1-year deal (MLB.com)

Caratini’s late blast carries Brewers to win over Cubs (MLB.com)

New Hitter Power Rankings have All-Star flavor (MLB.com)

Next up in Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Flaherty and the Cards (MLB.com)

Altuve heads to IL with oblique discomfort (MLB.com)

Here are the 2023 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Which pitchers should get the call to start All-Star Game? (MLB.com)

Team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 All-Stars (MLB.com)

9 unlikely All-Stars on this year’s rosters

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...