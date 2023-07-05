 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres DH Nelson Cruz designated for assignment

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres DH Nelson Cruz Designated for Assignment (Sports Illustrated)

Why would Shohei Ohtani want to sign with the Padres? (The Athletic)

Padres News: Friars President Expects a Huge Second Half of The Season (Sports Illustrated)

Padres News: Juan Soto Impressed by But Not Scared of Shohei Ohtani (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Blister ends Ohtani’s day on the mound (MLB.com)

J-Rod, Kirby, Wander, Tucker, Bednar added to All-Star squads (MLB.com)

SD star trio gets in groove against Ohtani, of all people (MLB.com)

Torres’ electrifying dash helps Yanks close gap in East (MLB.com)

Here’s who’s participating in the Home Run Derby (MLB.com)

Injuries: Trout to IL; Judge may need offseason surgery (MLB.com)

Will this former Cy Young winner be traded? (MLB.com)

Arraez goes 1-for-3 in chase for .400 (MLB.com)

Watch MLB.TV FREE to celebrate Independence Day (MLB.com)

Here are the 2023 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Which pitchers should get the call to start All-Star Game? (MLB.com)

Team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 All-Stars (MLB.com)

9 unlikely All-Stars on this year’s rosters (MLB.com)

