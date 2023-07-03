Blake Snell named June NL Pitcher of the Month

Tonight’s San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell was named the National League Player of the Month today for the month of June.

James Paxton: 3-0, 1.74 ERA, 31 IP, 34 K, .165 BAA, 0.77 WHIP



Blake Snell: 3-1, 0.87 ERA, 31 IP, 53 K, .124 BAA, 0.68 WHIP



Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for June. pic.twitter.com/eqOmu0CkH1 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2023

Snell allowed just three earned runs in 31 innings of work over the course of five starts. He struck out 53 batters while walking just eight.

Usually Padres fans are used to Snell pitching like this more in the second half of the season and not the first. He has a 3.91 career ERA in the first half of the season and a 2.68 ERA in the second half.

Unfortunately the Padres haven’t been able to take advantage of the 30-year-old’s dominance, as they went just 5-6 in his 11 outings in May and June.

If San Diego continues to be under .500 through July, the front office would be foolish to not look at dealing him to get something in return before he hits free agency at the end of the season.