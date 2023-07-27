Padres Reacts Survey Results: Fans divided on trading Blake Snell and Josh Hader

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked earlier this week if the Padres should trade Josh Hader and Blake Snell. The results are here...

As you can see, the fan base is divided.

Some believe the Padres aren’t going anywhere so might as well get something back for the two best pitchers on the market while others think San Diego can still go make the postseason.

Props to you if you still have belief in a team that just lost a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates and is five games under .500 with less than a week before the deadline.

The latest that has come out about possible Snell and Hader trades is the following from Bob Nightengale:

Several teams who have spoken with the #Padres in recent days believe that All-Star closer Josh Hader and former Cy Young winner Blake Snell will be traded, particularly Hader.

Putting aside whether you think Nightengale is a reliable reporter, him noting that teams who have spoken to the Padres believe Hader is more likely to be traded makes sense.

The Padres signed Robert Suarez in the offseason to a five-year contract, which set him up to replace Hader when he left for a team that would be willing to give him $100 million in free agency. Therefore, it seems like San Diego doesn’t have a huge desire to extend Hader so they might as well get something back for him while he’s still under club control.

Peter Seidler wouldn’t be making a smart move if he decided to give another huge long-term contract to a reliever.

As for Snell, the Padres might feel like they have a better shot at extending him though so a trade might not make sense to them. With that said, this is the best Snell has ever pitched for the Padres (0.70 ERA last 11 starts) so some people in the front office have got to be dreaming about what they could get for him, especially after what the Chicago White Sox got back in the Lucas Giolito trade.

Chicago got back Edgar Quero and Ky Bush from the Los Angeles Angels for Giolito (3.96 ERA last 11 starts) and Reynaldo Lopez (4.29 ERA). According to MLB Pipeline, Quero and Bush are already top-5 prospects in the White Sox farm system right now.