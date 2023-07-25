Padres Reacts Fan Survey: Should Blake Snell and Josh Hader be traded?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The San Diego Padres, who sit at 48-53 and haven’t shown they are a World Series contending baseball team this season, have two key free agents at the end of the season: Blake Snell and Josh Hader.

Both players have been great this season so if the Padres want to get back in it then you’d think the franchise wants to have those two guys on the roster. But what if San Diego misses the postseason by a few games and lose Snell and Hader to another team for essentially nothing in the offseason? Maybe A.J. Preller would regret not dealing them.

If you were Preller, would you trade Hader and Snell?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8M524K/">Please take our survey</a>

Results coming later this week so stay tuned!