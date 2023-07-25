 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres trade Jose Castillo to Marlins

Castillo was designated for assignment last week

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It was announced today that the San Diego Padres have traded pitcher Jose Castillo to the Miami Marlins for cash. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment last week.

Castillo’s time with the Padres ended up being a little disappointing, especially because he wasn’t consistently on the mound at the big league level.

He had a strong first season back in 2018 but missed time with injuries since. His sophomore season ended after just 0.2 innings due to a torn ligament in his hand. He missed the shortened 2020 season with a lat strain and didn’t pitch in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

Castillo made just one appearance for the Padres this season, pitching one third of an inning on July 4 against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. It didn’t go well, as he allowed four runs (two hits, one hit batter and two walks).

Castillo was acquired in the Wil Myers trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and made his way up from Fort Wayne. He was one of the longest tenured Padres until being taken off the roster recently. Wishing all the best to Jose as he lands in a new spot.

