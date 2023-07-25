Good Morning San Diego: Padres trade deadline talks heat up

San Diego Padres News
4 hitters that the San Diego Padres can target at the 2023 trade deadline (Friars on Base)
Rosenthal: What I’m hearing before MLB trade deadline on White Sox’s Lance Lynn, Padres and more (The Athletic)
Padres pregame: Luis Campusano without restrictions moving forward (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
A perfect-world Trade Deadline strategy for each team (MLB.com)
Braves trade for relievers Pierce Johnson (Rox), Hearn (Rangers) (MLB.com)
No. 1 in Power Rankings now has a new team hot on heels (MLB.com)
Nasty Nestor shows up in first rehab outing (MLB.com)
This All-Star closer could shake up reliever trade market (MLB.com)
Ohtani trade talks reportedly ongoing despite Halos’ hot streak (MLB.com)
Yordan ‘real close’ to returning from IL (MLB.com)
Verlander drawing ‘legitimate’ trade interest (MLB.com)
Dodgers could reunite with this hitter via trade (MLB.com)
Tracking every trade ahead of this year’s Deadline (MLB.com)
30 prospects who could be traded — 1 per team (MLB.com)
Deadline buzz: The latest rumors and news (MLB.com)
The biggest blockbusters in Trade Deadline history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...