Good Morning San Diego: Padres fall short in series finale vs. Tigers

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, July 24, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Star Pitcher Reportedly Could Be Dealt; Yankees Could Make Move To Bolster Rotation (Sports Illustrated)

Faedo stops Padres; Tigers’ bullpen holds on for 3-1 win (The Detroit News)

MLB News

Rolen, McGriff enshrined in Hall of Fame in sun-splashed ceremony (MLB.com)

‘It felt like a playoff game’: O’s prove mettle in series win (MLB.com)

Ohtani hits MLB-best 36th HR as Halos stay hot (MLB.com)

No. 1 in Power Rankings now has a new team hot on heels (MLB.com)

Dodgers could reunite with this hitter via trade (MLB.com)

Harper impresses on defense, plates go-ahead run in 10-inning victory (MLB.com)

5 series to keep your eye on as postseason races heat up (MLB.com)

How Taylor Swift helped Rizzo end 45-game homerless drought (MLB.com)

Reds get the sweep ahead of big divisional series (MLB.com)

A grateful Rolen tips cap to family in Hall of Fame speech (MLB.com)

McGriff reflects on illustrious career: ‘Fires can ignite the spark’ (MLB.com)

Trio of baseball lifers grateful for Cooperstown honors (MLB.com)

Every Hall of Fame class, ranked (MLB.com)

