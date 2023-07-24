Pitching matchups announced for Padres vs. Pirates series

The San Diego Padres welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates into town tonight for the first of three games. Pittsburgh swept the Padres when they last met at the end of June. San Diego was in the middle of what ended up being a 2-7 stretch against Pittsburgh, the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates were in first place in the NL Central at the beginning of the season but have since dropped all the way down to the bottom of the division. Pittsburgh is 3-7 in their last 10 games with their last three coming in Anaheim against the Angels over the weekend.

The Padres just finished a 10-game road trip where they went 5-5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. A series loss to the Pirates wouldn’t go over well with the fan base.

Here are the pitching matchups for the series:

Tonight: Quinn Priester (PIT) vs. Yu Darvish (SD)

First Pitch: 6:40 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Priester’s last outing (July 17): 5.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Darvish’s last outing (July 19): 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Tuesday: Rich Hill (PIT) vs. Blake Snell (SD)

First Pitch: 6:40 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Hill’s last outing (July 19): 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Snell’s last outing (July 20): 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 7 BB, 4 K

Wednesday: Johan Oviedo (PIT) vs. Seth Lugo (SD)

First Pitch: 1:10 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Oviedo’s last outing (July 21): 4 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Lugo’s last outing (July 21): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K