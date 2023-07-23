Game #100: San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers, July 23, 2023, 9:05 a.m. PT
Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
TV: Peacock
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Second series in a row where the Padres are trying for a sweep pic.twitter.com/VnvOZO169m— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 23, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/yDmNEUuSRS— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 23, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
