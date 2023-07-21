 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #98: San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers

The series opener in the Motor City

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Game Two-San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers, July 21, 2023, 3:40 p.m. PT

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

