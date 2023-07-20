Padres sign all draft picks from their 2023 class

The San Diego Padres didn’t have as many draft picks this year when the MLB draft came around earlier this month in Seattle as some other teams so they needed to make sure they were selecting players they believed would end up actually signing with the organization.

Mission accomplished.

The Padres announced today that all 18 players have signed contracts with the organization, including first round pick Dillon Head who was committed to Clemson and hadn’t made a decision on draft night if he was going to actually sign a deal with San Diego.

The organization is also are bringing in eight non-drafted free agents—four of them being pitchers.

The #Padres have agreed to terms with all 18 players from the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft class, including eight non-drafted free agents.



— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 20, 2023

According to MLB Pipeline, the Padres currently have four top-100 prospects. Only one of them (Jackson Merrill) has reached Double-A. The other three (Ethan Salas, Dylan Lesko and Robby Snelling) are in Single-A, Rookie Ball and High-A respectively.