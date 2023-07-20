Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Taylor Kohlwey makes MLB debut

San Diego Padres News
5 trade destinations for Josh Hader should the San Diego Padres decide to sell (Friars on Base)
Padres notes: Ha-Seong Kim exceeds own expectations; Robert Suarez set to return; Taylor Kohlwey makes MLB debut (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres agree to terms with first-round pick Dillon Head (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
O’s vanquish Dodgers, tie Rays for AL East lead (MLB.com)
Match game: Each contender’s best trade fit (MLB.com)
The young boy who befriended Scott Rolen and changed the HOFer’s life (MLB.com)
Homegrown Astros product shows ‘It’s possible’ (MLB.com)
From retiring to coaching Little League to an electric MLB debut (MLB.com)
The 10 teams that need Ohtani the most (MLB.com)
Will it take a Soto-esque trade package to get Ohtani? (MLB.com)
Carrasco, Hendriks host pediatric cancer patients at Citi Field (MLB.com)
Deadline buzz: The latest rumors and news (MLB.com)
Shohei Ohtani: What’s the latest on the 2-way superstar? (MLB.com)
Who were the best players acquired at the Deadline? (MLB.com)
Tracking every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
Loading comments...