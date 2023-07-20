 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #97: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays

Robert Suarez is back!

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 20, 2023, 10:07 a.m. PT

Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: MLB TV, AT&T U-Verse Channel 781, Cox Channel 4, Spectrum Channel 305, Spectrum Hawaii Channel 230

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

