Game #97: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 20, 2023, 10:07 a.m. PT
Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
TV: MLB TV, AT&T U-Verse Channel 781, Cox Channel 4, Spectrum Channel 305, Spectrum Hawaii Channel 230
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
RHP Robert Suarez has returned from rehab and been reinstated from the 60-day IL, and RHP Matt Waldron has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the 40-man roster for Suarez, LHP José Castillo has been designated for assignment.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 20, 2023
No Kim in the series finale pic.twitter.com/XtmmI7BOtV— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 20, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/Ci7ViBK6np— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 20, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...