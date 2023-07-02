Padres chairman Peter Seidler: A.J. Preller isn’t going anywhere

The last time I remember hearing from San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler was in Spring Training and things haven’t gone so well this year so fans have wanted him to speak on the state of one of the most disappointing teams in all of Major League Baseball.

He did just that on Saturday with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. There were numerous things Seidler said (you can check out the article here), but the one thing that stood out most was that he still has full faith in his President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller.

(via @sdutKevinAcee) pic.twitter.com/vkAuTmtpFb — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 2, 2023

While I understand Seidler’s point about the importance of stability, I disagree when he says A.J. is excellence.

Yes, I understand that Seidler is the one who has the great relationship with Preller but results have to be more important than their relationship when you’re trying to go win the World Series. The bottom line is the results haven’t been there consistently enough with him at the helm.

Preller has been in control for eight seasons and has just two postseason appearances to show for it. The first one was in a shortened 2020 season and the 2022 NLCS appearance is sandwiched in between a huge collapse and the most disappointing season in franchise history (so far). That’s excellence? Not the last time I checked.

The expectation from Seidler and Padres fans was that this team was not just going to contend for a World Series this year but get all the way there. As of now, that is a pipe dream because Preller’s roster is seven games under .500 and nowhere close to a playoff spot in the National League.

This is season nine for Preller. How many chances are you going to give him, Peter?