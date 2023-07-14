Padres 10-game road trip will tell us a lot

It’s do or die time for the San Diego Padres. Do they want to insert themselves back into the postseason picture or continue to be down in a hole and make it almost impossible to come back and make it into one of the Wild Card spots?

We’re going to find out over the next ten games, as San Diego will resume their season later today in Philadelphia. The Friars have four games against the Phillies before playing three in Toronto and three in Detroit.

These ten games could determine which direction the front office goes—not necessarily because of the opponents but because there’s only going to be a week left before the deadline when the road trip comes to an end on the 23rd.

President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller isn’t going to start talking about potential moves just a few days before the trade deadline. Most conversations happen at least a week out, if not for weeks with ownership, the coaching staff, the front office and of course other clubs.

Whatever the Padres record is after the road trip is who the Padres are. When San Diego was 37-45 after losing six straight games, that’s who they were. They weren’t a good baseball team.

There has been a large sample size already for this club to have proved they can be a postseason team and if they’re still under .500 later this month, then they’ve made their own bed and have to lay in it.

Chairman Peter Seidler may want to buy because he still believes in the team but most of the moves to build a World Series roster were made before the season even started. It’s on the players in the clubhouse.

So are the Padres for real or not? We may have already found out the answer but if not, I think we’ll be finding out over the course of the next week or so.