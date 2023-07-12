 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Dodgers wish Padres good luck?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Release Nelson Cruz (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres News: Dodgers Stars Kershaw, Freeman, Betts Hopeful for Friars Turn (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Adolis, Arozarena make stunning B2B catches to begin ASG (MLB.com)

‘Come to Seattle!’: Mariners fans pitch Ohtani during ASG (MLB.com)

Ochoa gives Astros power, average, speed combo (MLB.com)

Yandy Díaz hits 2nd-inning HR in ASG ... with birth of 1st child hours away (MLB.com)

Rox catcher Díaz gets moment in spotlight with huge 8th-inning HR (MLB.com)

That’s foul! Lourdes narrowly misses first All-Star Game homer (MLB.com)

All-Star Game takes pause for Stand Up To Cancer (MLB.com)

Acuña — and his mini me — sport ‘too small’ chain on Red Carpet (MLB.com)

Breaking down notable picks from Day 3 of MLB Draft (MLB.com)

Analyzing Draft Day 2, round-by-round (MLB.com)

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis (MLB.com)

Which 2023 Draft prospects are on the fast track to the bigs? (MLB.com)

Rockies’ Elias Díaz helps National League end losing streak in All-Star game (San Diego Union-Tribune)

More From Gaslamp Ball

