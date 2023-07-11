How to watch today’s MLB All-Star Game

One of the best days of the year is here! Major League Baseball’s stars take the field in Seattle as the National League battles the American League!

As a refresher, the All-Star Game doesn’t matter as much as it did in the past because the winner doesn’t earn home field advantage for the World Series. However, MLB has added some fun aspects to the Fox broadcast, such as mic’d up players to enhance the experience of the fan watching on television.

Last year Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Joe Musgrove were representing the Padres in Los Angeles. All three appeared in the game, as Machado started at third base, Musgrove pitched a scoreless third inning and Cronenworth came in as a replacement at second base. Future Padre Juan Soto won the Home Run Derby the day before.

This year it’s Soto and Josh Hader repping the brown and gold.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Time: 5:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Listen: ESPN Radio

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Feel free to make the comment section your place to chat during the All-Star Game!

Just please remember our game thread guidelines.