Previewing the Home Run Derby

The 2023 Home Run Derby is upon us and we’re ready to see some of the MLB’s super sluggers flex their muscles tonight.

The field of eight is broken up into a bracket based on how many homers they have hit before July 4.

The field is headlined by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who is seeking his third Derby crown since 2019. He’ll face off against Seattle Mariners hometown hero Julio Rodriguez in the first round. Alonso has hit more home runs in Derby history than any player in history by a wide margin, but with the crowd in his favor, Rodriguez could pull off an upset.

The top seed in the Derby is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who has 25 dingers and leads the field in a tie with Alonso. He’s looking to become the first White Sox player to win the Derby in 28 years, the last being Frank Thomas in 1995. Robert faces off against Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, another player making his Derby debut. If he wins it all, Rutschman would become the first catcher to win the event.

In the 3-6 matchup, San Diego Padres fans may be rooting against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who mashed 23 homers at the time of seeding. Betts is making his first appearance at the Derby and would become the first Dodgers player to win it. For his first hurdle towards the trophy, he’ll face off against Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is making his first Derby appearance since 2019. Guerrero has only hit 13 homers this year, but he’s proven in the past that he can rake, hitting 91 alone in the Derby four years ago. A win for him would join him in the Derby ranks with his dad, who won the event back in 2007.

The 4-5 matchup features Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena, two players helping their teams top their respective AL divisions. Garcia has hit 21 home runs before seeding, just five shy of Arozarena’s 16. Both players are making their Derby debuts and either could become the first Cuban-born player to win it all since Yoenis Cespedes back in 2014.

