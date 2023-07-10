FOCO releases San Diego Padres 2023 MLB All-Star Bobbles on Parade Bobbleheads

The 90th edition of the MLB All-Star game is coming to your TV screens real soon and our friends at FOCO have you covered as they have just released their annual All-Star Bobbles on Parade bobblehead program featuring a commemorative bobblehead from all 30 MLB teams, including the San Diego Padres.

The bobbleheads feature a generic player model standing in an action pose with commemorative 2023 All-Star game logos on various parts of the bobblehead. These officially licensed bobbleheads are positioned atop an All-Star themed base with the famous Space Needle next to them to reflect the setting of this year’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

Each retail for $70 and are individually numbered out of a limited quantity. The bobbleheads stand at approximately 7 inches tall, making these the ideal addition to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school.

FOCO’s All-Star Bobbles on Parade are just some of the many exciting items FOCO continues to release that depict superstars, mascots, memorable plays, and iconic moments in the world of sports and entertainment. Head over to FOCO.com, FOCO’s official direct to consumer website, where the All-Star Bobbles on Parade collection is available now!