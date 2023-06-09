This weekend would be a great time for the Padres offense to start being consistent

10, 1, 5, 1, 6, 1, 10, 1, 9

Those are the San Diego Padres run totals in each of their last 9 games. One word to describe that? Inconsistency.

The inconsistency of San Diego’s offense has been frustrating for fans and we all have the same question: when will they start to be more consistent? This weekend’s a great time to start doing it.

The Friars are in Denver to start a three-game series against the last place Colorado Rockies, who are owned by Dick Monfort. If his name sounds familiar it’s because you probably remember that he didn’t like how the Padres were going all-in to win during the offseason.

How about show that guy this weekend how smart Peter Seidler is? How about score more than one run in all of the games against the 6th worst pitching staff in Major League Baseball?

No doubt it was great to see Juan Soto have five hits on Wednesday. It was great to see Gary Sanchez homer for the fourth time already in the brown and gold. It was great to see Jake Cronenworth have a multi-hit game.

But that’s one game. These single game outbursts won’t mean anything unless the Padres can start to build off of them. You can’t get a six pack by eating clean one day and then eating donuts the next—just like the Padres aren’t going to get above .500 by scoring a bunch of runs one day and then doing essentially nothing the next.

Here are the pitching matchups for this weekend’s series:

Tonight: Yu Darvish (SD) vs. Austin Gomber (COL)

First Pitch: 5:40 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Darvish’s last outing (June 3): 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Gomber’s last outing (June 3): 2.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Saturday: Ryan Weathers (SD) vs. Kyle Freeland (COL)

First Pitch: 12:10 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Weathers’ last outing (June 4): 1.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Freeland’s last outing (June 4): 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Sunday: Blake Snell (SD) vs. Dinelson Lamet (COL)

First Pitch: 12:10 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Snell’s last outing (June 5): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Lamet’s last outing (June 6): 3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K