Good Morning San Diego: Padres legend Tony Gwynn’s record in jeopardy?

San Diego Padres News
How Miami Marlins’ Luis Arraez Compares to San Diego Padres Legend Tony Gwynn (Spots Illustrated)
Gary Sánchez homers again as new Padres catcher goes deep for fourth time in nine games with San Diego (CBS Sports)
MLB News
8 potential trade chips who’ve gotten hot (MLB.com)
New No. 1 gives Hitter Power Rankings a fresh look (MLB.com)
Each team’s best prospect in Rookie ball (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Nestor (rotator cuff) goes on IL (MLB.com)
Rally, walk off, rinse, repeat! Reds the buzz of baseball (MLB.com)
Incredible DP sets table for Arozarena’s heroics (MLB.com)
D-backs-Nats postponed due to air conditions; to be made up 6/22 (MLB.com)
Tracking Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Goes 2-for-4, up to .403 (MLB.com)
Wiemer rocks mullet, O’s with plenty of style (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)
1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)
All you need to know about All-Star Ballot as voting gets underway (MLB.com)
Ranking ‘22 All-Star vote winners by chance to repeat (MLB.com)
Loading comments...