Padres Fan Survey Results: Will Gary Sanchez remain the starting catcher?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Earlier this week Gaslamp Ball asked Padres fans if they thought Gary Sanchez was going to remain the starting catcher the remainder of the season. The results are in!

It’s not surprising to see the vote be this lopsided. Sanchez has gotten off to a tremendous start in his first nine games (.310 AVG, 1.168 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI) and being better than Austin Nola isn’t a high bar to get over.

Now the interesting question is when Luis Campusano comes back from the IL, who is going to be the starter? Just like what’s going on now, it likely will depend on who is hitting better. If Sanchez is hitting like this, he won’t have to worry about losing the job.

Campusano was hitting .238 with a .656 OPS before he went on the IL with his thumb injury.

The latest update on the 24-year-old is that there remains no firm timetable for his return, according to Kevin Acee. His left thumb is in a splint and he isn’t yet catching. He should be out until at least the middle of July.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.