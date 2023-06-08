 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres OF Juan Soto among MLB trade targets

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, June 8, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ Trent Grisham: Back in lineup Wednesday (CBS Sports)

Padres News: Ha-Seong Kim’s Recent Play Has His Value Among MLB Stars (Sports Illustrated)

Padres News: Expert Lists Juan Soto as Ideal Trade Target for Multiple Clubhouses (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Yanks to place Judge on 10-day IL with toe injury (ESPN.com)

Rangers’ deGrom to have surgery on UCL tear (ESPN.com)

Braves’ Elder OK with Alonso’s post-HR taunting (ESPN.com)

Reds mark De La Cruz’s debut with comeback win (ESPN.com)

Arraez raises average to .401 in Marlins’ victory (ESPN.com)

Struggling Manoah sent to Jays’ rookie-level FCL (ESPN.com)

MLB Mock Draft 1.0: Who will go No. 1? (ESPN.com)

How Jacob deGrom’s elbow surgery deprives us of one of MLB’s best — yet again (ESPN.com)

Liam Hendriks’ journey from beating cancer to returning to MLB (ESPN.com)

Inside Ronald Acuna Jr.’s return to MVP form (ESPN.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...