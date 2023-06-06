Padres DFA David Dahl, option Adrian Morejon to Triple-A El Paso

The San Diego Padres announced a few roster moves today ahead of their series opener against the Seattle Mariners:

LHP Adrian Morejon has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A El Paso, and INF Eguy Rosario will begin a rehab assignment with El Paso tonight. Additionally, OF David Dahl has been designated for assignment. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 6, 2023

Adrian Morejon has not pitched for the Padres yet this season, as he was dealing with a left elbow sprain. The 24-year-old made four rehab outings—all of them being with Lake Elsinore—before recently traveling back to San Diego.

Health has always been the biggest question for Morejon, as he has been placed on the IL three times since last summer.

Now he’ll be heading to El Paso to stay in shape in case he needs to be called upon. It would make sense for him to be called up if Drew Carlton, Domingo Tapia or Tom Cosgrove begin to falter.

Eguy Rosario was supposed to battle for one of the final roster spots in Spring Training but he suffered an ankle injury while working out during winter ball. Once he gets built up again he presents A.J. Preller with another depth infield option in Triple-A along with Tim Lopes, Jose Iglesias, Matthew Batten and Max Schrock.

David Dahl made the Opening Day roster but suffered a right quad strain that landed him on the IL on April 7. He returned to action in mid-May, going on a 17-game rehab assignment but then was DFA’d today.

While with the big league club, Dahl had just nine plate appearances. His only hit was a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, which set up Ha-Seong Kim’s walk-off homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3.