Padres Fan Survey: Will Gary Sanchez remain the starting catcher?

The San Diego Padres catching situation was not in a good spot a couple of weeks ago but now it looks a little bit better with Gary Sanchez getting most of the starts. Through his first seven games (one as a DH and two as a sub), the former Yankee has a 1.062 OPS. Sanchez has reached base in five of these seven games.

With this said, Sanchez was only available to be picked up by AJ Preller because he struggled in limited playing time with the New York Mets. So will this great start turn out to be a fluke? Let your voice be heard!