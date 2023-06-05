Juan Soto doesn’t know why the Padres are struggling to be consistent

The San Diego Padres offense is like a roller coaster. One day they score six runs (like they did on Saturday) and the next they can’t seem to do anything (like Sunday when they mustered together one run).

So after yesterday’s loss the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee asked Soto why he thinks the offense hasn’t been able to be consistently good enough.

Juan Soto on why the offense can't be consistent: "I don't think I'm the guy to respond to that question. I think we have those guys down there. They know better than me. I don't know. I really don't know what is going on..."



(via @MartyCaswell) pic.twitter.com/lOOOBpiOJi — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 5, 2023

Is it just me or was this an unexpected response? Who are “those guys down there”? Is he saying the media should go talk to the players in the clubhouse who aren’t doing their jobs? Or is he pointing fingers at the front office and coaching staff?

Some fans might not even care about who he’s blaming. They just don’t like that in this instance he wasn’t putting blame on himself, instead deflecting to others. If he did mean to call out teammates, it’s not like he’s wrong.

Soto is hitting .315 with a 1.075 OPS since April 27 while other guys are hitting under .230.

But enough of the blame game. At the end of the day the fans don’t care what the reason is about why the offense is inconsistent. They just want it to change.