Game #81: San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, June 29, 2023, 9:35 a.m. PT
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: MLB TV, AT&T U-Verse Channel 781, Cox Channel 4, Spectrum Channel 305, Spectrum Hawaii Channel 230
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Nando DHing for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/jbgt5CDkxX— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 29, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/UNsQlGyf1J— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 29, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...